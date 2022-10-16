Watch: 'Murmuration' of birds over Great Falls

On Saturday evening, people glancing at the sky over parts of Great Falls may have seen a rather unusual sight: a murmuration - a large flock of birds that move in parallel, mimicking the moves of surrounding birds, creating a "moving cloud" of activity. It happened between about 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., as the birds swooped and swirled again and again, creating a mesmerizing display.

This video was shot from NW Great Falls looking south:

'Murmuration' of birds over Great Falls

From The Conversation : "A shape-shifting flock of thousands of starlings, called a murmuration, is amazing to see. As many as 750,000 birds join together in flight. The birds spread out and come together. The flock splits apart and fuses together again. Murmurations constantly change direction, flying up a few hundred meters, then zooming down to almost crash to the ground. They look like swirling blobs, making teardrops, figure eights, columns and other shapes."

And the explainer website How Stuff Works provides this overview: