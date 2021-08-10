Water is flowing again at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Highland Cemetery ( website ) in Great Falls went through a rough period in recent months, as trouble getting water to the cemetery led to brown, patchy grass in many areas. Now, however, the water is flowing again.

In September of 2020, the pump that feeds water to keep the cemetery looking green and well-maintained stopped working.

“A few people suggested we should’ve hauled some water in,” said Chris McVeda, director of the Great Falls Cemetery Association.

Until recently when work to get water flowing again was completed, the cemetery had only been trucking in enough water for people to water flowers on graves.

“I would say overall people were pretty understanding with it. Along with understanding, people get pretty tense about it. I’m sure there were tears cried over it,” said McVeda.

He explained, “At first, our motor went out on the pump. We got in to do that and found out the pump also needed a bunch of maintenance done on it.”

The pump base also had to be replaced and the pipes coming in and out of the pump house were found to have moved.

“We had some company look at moving it, moving the piping, but it wasn’t something that seemed like a good option so we opted to put in some flex pipes,” McVeda said.

The final cost of all the work was still unknown Wednesday but was expected to be between $20,000 and $30,000.

The cemetery association has funding, but covering the cost still isn’t easy.

“By law, cemetery associations such as this, we have to put aside 15 percent of the sale of every grave plot or cremation that goes into a trust fund called a perpetual care and improvement fund. That has a balance today of around $700,000. We can take a certain percentage of that each year to help with the maintenance. It’s not nearly enough to do the maintenance,” explained John Stephenson-Love, a trustee of the Great Falls Cemetery Association.

Not an easy problem to fix, but for cemetery association members, it’s money worth spending. “I’m going to be out here, too. I want to make sure there’s water on my grave,” Stephenson-Love said, laughing.

The cemetery association is a 501 C 13 organization, meaning that any donations to the organization are tax-deductible. Contact the association at 406-454-371 or at 2010 33rd Avenue South.



