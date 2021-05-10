Water main break at East Middle School

GREAT FALLS — Due to a water main break, all East Middle School students will be in remote learning today (Monday May 10).

Great Falls Public Schools says that after consulting with the administration and athletic department at East Middle School, a decision was made to conduct the City Track and Field Meet and the City Wrestling Match as scheduled.

Thus, the Middle School Track and Field meet will be held on Monday at Memorial Stadium with the 1600m run beginning at 3 pm. The rest of the meet will commence when the mile is done.

The City Wrestling meet will be held as scheduled on Tuesday, May 11 beginning at 4 pm at North Middle School.

Other details of note:



There will be no wrestling practice at East on Monday.

The building at East will be open for those who need to get equipment/uniforms etc. The restrooms will not be available.

There will be no busses traveling from East to either competition.

Additional information specific to East athletes will be available on the East middle school website and Facebook page.

We will update you if we get more information.