Water Park; Farmers' Market; Touch A Truck

GREAT FALLS — It's almost (officially) summer, and there are several family-friendly events in Great Falls on Friday and Saturday to help kick off the season.



The Electric City Water Park will open for the season at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and will be open through August 24. With the exception of June 4, hours are 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. daily. Pool rentals are available in the evenings. The Water Park includes the Mitchell Pool; Little Squirts Soak Zone; two tower water slides; and the Flow Rider, where people can boogie board, ride the lazy river, and head down the riptide slide. The Electric City Water Park is at 100 River Drive South; for pricing details and more information, click here to visit the city website .



The first Great Falls Farmers' Market of 2021 will be on Saturday, June 5th, from 7:45 a.m. until noon. The event is held outside on the south side of the Civic Center in downtown Great Falls. There will be vendors selling fresh produce, arts and crafts, food trucks, and more. For more information, call 406-761-3881, or click here to visit the website.



"Touch A Truck" will take place in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, June 5th. It will be along Central Avenue, stretching from the 100 block to the 600 block, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event flyer says that kids can "get up close with your favorite big trucks, and meet the people who protect, serve, and build Great Falls!" There will also be food trucks, face painting, games, and prizes. From the event page on Facebook:

Admission to the event is free, BUT to get to touch/sit in/get up close with the trucks and machinery, kids will need to purchase one of the hats pictured below! Hats are 1 for $5, 2 for $8, and 3 for $12! Kids can choose from Fire Hats, Hard Hats and Police Hats!



Hats can be purchased at the RED tables on the 100, 200 and 400 blocks. Cash and card are accepted! Look for the RED balloons!



Each hat will have a coupon inside for a free treat, PLUS 5 random hats will have a special sticker inside to win one of our BIG prizes! Bicycles, Electric City Raceway Packages, and Summer Fun Bundles are just a few of the possible prizes!