Waterfowl set to be released back into Gibson Pond (2026)

The City of Great Falls Park & Recreation Department will be releasing waterfowl back into Gibson Pond on Friday, April 3 at 10:30 am.

The Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) will be hosting crafts, make your own duck snack, and Story Time at 9:00 am. before the duck release. Bring your entire family, it’s always entertaining for kids of all ages.

Each year in October, city workers put on their waders and pick up rakes to walk around in the pond, nudging the flightless birds toward a pen. They are then driven a few hundred yards north to what is known as "Honker Hilton."

Video from 2025:

Waterfowl released back into Gibson Pond

Through the colder months, the birds are kept inside for their own safety as many have clipped wings.

Park & Recreation staff care for the birds throughout the winter. The birds also have an indoor pond inside their winter residence.

Then each spring, the birds take a short ride in a trailer from their cozy winter abode on the north side of park ("Honker Hilton") back over to the pond and released.

The annual event is enjoyed by many people, particularly young children, as the event is scheduled on a day when there are no classes for Great Falls public schools.

Video from 2024: