Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Welcoming 'new year's babies' at Benefis

krtv00001.png
MTN News
krtv00001.png
Posted

The new year brings new beginnings, and for some that means adding a new baby to the family.

At Benefis Health System in Great Falls, nurses in the Labor & Delivery section work diligently to provide around the clock care to the most vulnerable patients.

“When I did my clinicals on OB, that’s what I fell in love with,” said Obstetrics Operations Specialist Dani Lehnerz. “Giving patients that first step into becoming a family is amazing. Our biggest priority is to save mom, save baby, and when you can provide good patient care that's safe and gives the patient what they want, it's really special.”

Dani Lehnerz
Dani Lehnerz

Nurses take care of everything from delivery to post-partum care. For many, the new year holds special significance.

Obstetrics Manager Michaela Komac says that it’s always an exciting time of year: “The new year is definitely a special time for us. It's always a big thing of kind of when the first baby is going to be here. Is it going to be a boy or a girl? And just knowing that that kind of kicks off the year and that a baby being born is part of that and that makes it really special for us.”

Michaela Komac
Michaela Komac

The first baby of 2025 was born early in the morning on January 1st and so far, 10 babies have been delivered through Benefis.

“Last year we had 1404 babies, so we've got a little ways to go to catch up to last year, but we're already off to a great start,” said Komac.

For these nurses, the new year is not just a date on the calendar – it’s also about celebrating new life.

“It's so fun. It's honestly, it's the best job in the world, I think. I definitely enjoy just calling the new ones and seeing their faces. And it's just so fun.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App