Welcoming 'new year's babies' at Benefis

The new year brings new beginnings, and for some that means adding a new baby to the family.

At Benefis Health System in Great Falls, nurses in the Labor & Delivery section work diligently to provide around the clock care to the most vulnerable patients.

“When I did my clinicals on OB, that’s what I fell in love with,” said Obstetrics Operations Specialist Dani Lehnerz. “Giving patients that first step into becoming a family is amazing. Our biggest priority is to save mom, save baby, and when you can provide good patient care that's safe and gives the patient what they want, it's really special.”

MTN News Dani Lehnerz

Nurses take care of everything from delivery to post-partum care. For many, the new year holds special significance.

Obstetrics Manager Michaela Komac says that it’s always an exciting time of year: “The new year is definitely a special time for us. It's always a big thing of kind of when the first baby is going to be here. Is it going to be a boy or a girl? And just knowing that that kind of kicks off the year and that a baby being born is part of that and that makes it really special for us.”

MTN News Michaela Komac

The first baby of 2025 was born early in the morning on January 1st and so far, 10 babies have been delivered through Benefis.

“Last year we had 1404 babies, so we've got a little ways to go to catch up to last year, but we're already off to a great start,” said Komac.

For these nurses, the new year is not just a date on the calendar – it’s also about celebrating new life.

“It's so fun. It's honestly, it's the best job in the world, I think. I definitely enjoy just calling the new ones and seeing their faces. And it's just so fun.”