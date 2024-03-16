Welding program receives grant to spark opportunities for students

In a significant boost to both aspiring welders and the industry at large, the Great Falls College-MSU Welding Program secured a $20,000 grant aimed at igniting new opportunities within the program for aspiring welders.

The grant, provided by Phillips 66, comes at an opportune time for the welding program to enhance its facilities and invest in cutting-edge equipment. Welding instructor and program director, Todd Reser said, “We are thrilled to receive this grant. This funding will help us expand the curriculum to provide the students with training that meets the evolving demands of the industry.”



For Caylee Huber, a graduate the welding program, grant funding like this is a rare occurrence. “A lot of the materials and tools we use can be very expensive. It’s nice to be able to see new opportunities for students because this program is great. We’re like a family.”

The demand to fill trade industry jobs in fields such as welding has never been more pressing. The state is ablaze with job opportunities, and it’s programs like these that help that issue.

Reser explained, “That's why I'm here. It's great to see the students succeed at welding and the skills and pass qualification tests and all that, but it's actually better to see them succeed and grow as a person. There are many jobs available and it’s a perfect time to get into this industry. It's highly employable.”

