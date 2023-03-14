Watch Now
Wellness 406 offers unique features

Wellness 406 now open in Great Falls
Posted at 11:07 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 13:14:09-04

A new fitness facility recently opened in Great Falls called 406 Wellness - but it's not your typical fitness facility.

In addition to featuring a 24/7 gym, it also offers halotherapy (salt room therapy) and an infrared sauna.

In the video above, reporter Cade Menter takes a tour and talks with the owners.

Wellness 406 is located at 125 Northwest Bypass; click here to visit the Facebook page.

Questions or comments about this story? Contact Cade by clicking here.

