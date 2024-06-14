Wendy's confirms a second location in Great Falls

It's been rumored for quite a while - and now we have confirmation that Wendy's is building a second restaurant in Great Falls.

A spokesperson for Wentana LLC - the Montana-based franchisee - told KRTV on Friday that the new location will be at 139 Northwest Bypass.

It is located between Domino's Pizza and the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store.

Construction got underway several days ago, and they are already beginning the hiring process for the new store.



The spokesperson said that they are shooting for a grand opening in September 2024.

Wendy's first Great Falls location is at at 806 Tenth Avenue South.

Wentana currently operates 16 locations across Montana.

