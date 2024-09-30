Wendy's opens second restaurant in Great Falls

Wendy's has opened its second restaurant in Great Falls; the new location is at 139 Northwest Bypass.

Wendy's is best-known for burgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, salads, and Frostys.

The store hosted a "family and friends" event on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, and opened to the public shortly after.



The store hours are 6:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. every day.

A formal grand opening is scheduled for this week.

A new Panda Express also opened on the NW side of Great Falls recently. It is at West Bank Landing along Third Street NW, in between Jersey Mike’s sub shop and the Verizon store.

(JUNE 14, 2024) It's been rumored for quite a while - and now we have confirmation that Wendy's is building a second restaurant in Great Falls.

A spokesperson for Wentana LLC - the Montana-based franchisee - told KRTV on Friday that the new location will be at 139 Northwest Bypass.

It is located between Domino's Pizza and the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store.

Construction got underway several days ago, and they are already beginning the hiring process for the new store.

The spokesperson said that they are shooting for a grand opening in September 2024.

Wendy's first Great Falls location is at at 806 Tenth Avenue South.

Wentana currently operates 16 locations across Montana.