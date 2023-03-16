Western Art Week events (March 16, 2023)

Western Art Week is underway in Great Falls. Here is a schedule of events for Thursday, March 16th, 2023.

9:00 AM

March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Open

Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

10:00 AM

ARVON Art Show and Sale Open

116 1st Ave S

Best of the West Art Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

The Great Western Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Open

1400 1st Ave N

FREE Entrance to the C.M. Russell Museum

400 13th St N

11:00 AM

Footprints on the Trail Open

Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S

1:00 PM

Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Open

Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S

4:00 PM

Wild Bunch Art Show Grand Opening

Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW

5:00 PM

March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Close

Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Close

1400 1st Ave N

C.M. Russell Museum Close

400 13th St N

Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Opening Reception

Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S

The Out West Art Show and Sale Opening Reception with Live Music

Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

Studio 706 Spring Show Open

Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

6:00 PM

Live Music Featuring The Shamrockers

Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

7:00 PM

Footprints on the Trail Close

Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S

Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Reception and Show Close

Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S

8:00 PM

Best of the West Art Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

The Great Western Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Studio 706 Spring Show Close

Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

Wild Bunch Art Show Close

Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW

9:00 PM

The Out West Art Show and Sale Opening Reception with Live Music Close

Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

10:00 PM

ARVON Art Show and Sale Close

116 1st Ave S