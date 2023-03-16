Western Art Week events (March 16, 2023)

Western Art Week is underway in Great Falls. Here is a schedule of events for Thursday, March 16th, 2023.
9:00 AM
March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Open
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S
10:00 AM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Open
116 1st Ave S
Best of the West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Celebration of Native Plains Artists Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
The Great Western Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Jay Contway Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Legends West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Open
1400 1st Ave N
FREE Entrance to the C.M. Russell Museum
400 13th St N
11:00 AM
Footprints on the Trail Open
Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S
1:00 PM
Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Open
Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S
4:00 PM
Wild Bunch Art Show Grand Opening
Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW
5:00 PM
March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Close
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S
Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Close
1400 1st Ave N
C.M. Russell Museum Close
400 13th St N
Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Opening Reception
Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S
The Out West Art Show and Sale Opening Reception with Live Music
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd
Studio 706 Spring Show Open
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S
6:00 PM
Live Music Featuring The Shamrockers
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S
7:00 PM
Footprints on the Trail Close
Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S
Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Reception and Show Close
Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S
8:00 PM
Best of the West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Celebration of Native Plains Artists Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
The Great Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Jay Contway Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Legends West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Studio 706 Spring Show Close
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S
Wild Bunch Art Show Close
Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW
9:00 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Opening Reception with Live Music Close
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd
10:00 PM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Close
116 1st Ave S