Western Art Week events (March 17, 2023)

Western Art Week is underway in Great Falls. Here is a schedule of events for Friday, March 17th, 2023.
9:00 AM
March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Open
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S
10:00 AM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Open
116 1st Ave S
Best of the West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Celebration of Native Plains Artists Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
The Great Western Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Jay Contway Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Legends West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Open
Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S
Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Open
1400 1st Ave N
Studio 706 Spring Show Open
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S
Wild Bunch Art Show Open
Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW
FREE Entrance to the C.M. Russell Museum
400 13th St N
Charlie’s March Roundup Art in Action – $
Meadow Lark Country Club | 300 Country Club Blvd
11:00 AM
Footprints on the Trail Open
Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S
The Out West Art Show and Sale Open
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd
March in Montana Auction
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S
ARVON Art Show and Sale Live Music Featuring Thorn Among Roses
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S
1:00 PM
Studio 706 Spring Show Bead a Bangle (Supplies Provided)
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S
3:00 PM
Gun and Western Show Open – $
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
ARVON Art Show and Sale Live Music Featuring Merle Travis Peterson
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S
Studio 706 Spring Show Dot Painting (Supplies Provided)
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S
5:00 PM
March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Close
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S
C.M. Russell Museum Close
400 13th St N
Charlie’s March Roundup Art Preview Party and Silent Auction
The Newberry | 420 Central Ave
Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Close
1400 1st Ave N
5:30 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Quick Draw
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd
6:30 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Quick Draw Auction
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd
7:00 PM
Footprints on the Trail Close
Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S
Gun and Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Close
Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S
Studio 706 Spring Show Close
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S
ARVON Art Show and Sale Live Music Featuring The Sand Coulee Knitpickers
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S
8:00 PM
Best of the West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Celebration of Native Plains Artists Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
The Great Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Jay Contway Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Legends West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Wild Bunch Art Show Close
Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW
9:00 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Close
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd
10:00 PM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Close
116 1st Ave S