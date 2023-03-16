Western Art Week events (March 17, 2023)

Western Art Week is underway in Great Falls. Here is a schedule of events for Friday, March 17th, 2023.

9:00 AM

March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Open

Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

10:00 AM

ARVON Art Show and Sale Open

116 1st Ave S

Best of the West Art Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

The Great Western Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Open

Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Open

1400 1st Ave N

Studio 706 Spring Show Open

Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

Wild Bunch Art Show Open

Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW

FREE Entrance to the C.M. Russell Museum

400 13th St N

Charlie’s March Roundup Art in Action – $

Meadow Lark Country Club | 300 Country Club Blvd

11:00 AM

Footprints on the Trail Open

Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S

The Out West Art Show and Sale Open

Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

March in Montana Auction

Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

ARVON Art Show and Sale Live Music Featuring Thorn Among Roses

Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

1:00 PM

Studio 706 Spring Show Bead a Bangle (Supplies Provided)

Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

3:00 PM

Gun and Western Show Open – $

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

ARVON Art Show and Sale Live Music Featuring Merle Travis Peterson

Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

Studio 706 Spring Show Dot Painting (Supplies Provided)

Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

5:00 PM

March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Close

Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

C.M. Russell Museum Close

400 13th St N

Charlie’s March Roundup Art Preview Party and Silent Auction

The Newberry | 420 Central Ave

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Close

1400 1st Ave N

5:30 PM

The Out West Art Show and Sale Quick Draw

Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

6:30 PM

The Out West Art Show and Sale Quick Draw Auction

Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

7:00 PM

Footprints on the Trail Close

Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S

Gun and Western Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Close

Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S

Studio 706 Spring Show Close

Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

ARVON Art Show and Sale Live Music Featuring The Sand Coulee Knitpickers

Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

8:00 PM

Best of the West Art Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

The Great Western Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Wild Bunch Art Show Close

Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW

9:00 PM

The Out West Art Show and Sale Close

Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

10:00 PM

ARVON Art Show and Sale Close

116 1st Ave S

