Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Western Art Week events (March 17, 2023)

Western Art Week in Great Falls (MTN News archive photo)
MTN NEWS (archive photo - Western Art Week in Great Falls)
Western Art Week in Great Falls (MTN News archive photo)
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 13:09:44-04

Western Art Week is underway in Great Falls. Here is a schedule of events for Friday, March 17th, 2023.

9:00 AM
March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Open
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

10:00 AM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Open
116 1st Ave S

Best of the West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

The Great Western Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Open
Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Open
1400 1st Ave N

Studio 706 Spring Show Open
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

Wild Bunch Art Show Open
Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW

FREE Entrance to the C.M. Russell Museum
400 13th St N

Charlie’s March Roundup Art in Action – $
Meadow Lark Country Club | 300 Country Club Blvd

11:00 AM
Footprints on the Trail Open
Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S

The Out West Art Show and Sale Open
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

March in Montana Auction
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

ARVON Art Show and Sale Live Music Featuring Thorn Among Roses
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

1:00 PM
Studio 706 Spring Show Bead a Bangle (Supplies Provided)
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

3:00 PM
Gun and Western Show Open – $
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

ARVON Art Show and Sale Live Music Featuring Merle Travis Peterson
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

Studio 706 Spring Show Dot Painting (Supplies Provided)
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

5:00 PM
March in Montana Auction Preview and Dealer Show Close
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

C.M. Russell Museum Close
400 13th St N

Charlie’s March Roundup Art Preview Party and Silent Auction
The Newberry | 420 Central Ave

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Show Close
1400 1st Ave N

5:30 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Quick Draw
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

6:30 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Quick Draw Auction
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

7:00 PM
Footprints on the Trail Close
Holiday Inn Convention Center | 1100 5th St S

Gun and Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale Close
Mansfield Center | 2 Park Dr S

Studio 706 Spring Show Close
Gibson Room at Civic Center | 2 Park Dr S

ARVON Art Show and Sale Live Music Featuring The Sand Coulee Knitpickers
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

8:00 PM
Best of the West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

The Great Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Wild Bunch Art Show Close
Hampton Inn | 2301 14th St SW

9:00 PM
The Out West Art Show and Sale Close
Heritage Inn | 1700 Fox Farm Rd

10:00 PM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Close
116 1st Ave S

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App