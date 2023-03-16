Western Art Week events (March 19, 2023)

Western Art Week is underway in Great Falls. Here is a schedule of events for Sunday, March 19th, 2023.
9:00 AM
Cowboy Church at The Great Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Gun and Western Show Open – $
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
March in Montana Auction Purchase Pick-up
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S
10:00 AM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Open
116 1st Ave S
Best of the West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Celebration of Native Plains Artists Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
The Great Western Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Jay Contway Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Legends West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
FREE Entrance to the C.M. Russell Museum
400 13th St N
Celtic Brunch
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S
12:00 Noon
March in Montana Auction Purchase Pick-up Close
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S
2:00 PM
The Great Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
3:00 PM
Best of the West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Celebration of Native Plains Artists Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Gun and Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Jay Contway Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
Legends West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW
5:00 PM
C.M. Russell Museum Close
400 13th St N
10:00 PM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Close
116 1st Ave S