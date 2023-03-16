Western Art Week events (March 19, 2023)

Western Art Week is underway in Great Falls. Here is a schedule of events for Sunday, March 19th, 2023.

9:00 AM

Cowboy Church at The Great Western Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Gun and Western Show Open – $

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

March in Montana Auction Purchase Pick-up

Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

10:00 AM

ARVON Art Show and Sale Open

116 1st Ave S

Best of the West Art Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

The Great Western Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Open

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

FREE Entrance to the C.M. Russell Museum

400 13th St N

Celtic Brunch

Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

12:00 Noon

March in Montana Auction Purchase Pick-up Close

Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

2:00 PM

The Great Western Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

3:00 PM

Best of the West Art Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Gun and Western Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Close

Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

5:00 PM

C.M. Russell Museum Close

400 13th St N

10:00 PM

ARVON Art Show and Sale Close

116 1st Ave S

