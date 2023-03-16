Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Western Art Week events (March 19, 2023)

Western Art Week 2023
<i>MTN News</i>
Western Art Week 2023
Western Art Week 2023
Posted at 11:16 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 13:24:39-04

Western Art Week is underway in Great Falls. Here is a schedule of events for Sunday, March 19th, 2023.

9:00 AM
Cowboy Church at The Great Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Gun and Western Show Open – $
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

March in Montana Auction Purchase Pick-up
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

10:00 AM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Open
116 1st Ave S

Best of the West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

The Great Western Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Open
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

FREE Entrance to the C.M. Russell Museum
400 13th St N

Celtic Brunch
Celtic Cowboy | 116 1st Ave S

12:00 Noon
March in Montana Auction Purchase Pick-up Close
Great Falls Elks Lodge | 500 1st Ave S

2:00 PM
The Great Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

3:00 PM
Best of the West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Celebration of Native Plains Artists Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Gun and Western Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Jay Contway Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

Legends West Art Show Close
Montana ExpoPark | 400 3rd St NW

5:00 PM
C.M. Russell Museum Close
400 13th St N

10:00 PM
ARVON Art Show and Sale Close
116 1st Ave S

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App