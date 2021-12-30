What are the rules for fireworks on New Year’s Eve in Great Falls?

GREAT FALLS — Some people enjoy ringing in the new year with fireworks - and the Great Falls Police Department and Great Falls Fire Rescue are asking people to be safe and follow the rules.

Key points:



Fireworks may be discharged from 10 p.m. on Friday, December 31, until 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 1.

Children 9 years old and younger must have a supervising adult within 10 feet.

Only discharge fireworks on private property (sidewalk leading to your residence and or driveway) and clean up any trash left behind.

Click here to read the municipal code regarding fireworks.

Great Falls Fire Rescue provides these safety tips:



Read Directions – Read the cautionary labels and directions before discharging.

Discharge Outdoors – Always use fireworks outside in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

Keep Fireworks away from Others - Never point or throw fireworks at another person or place any part of your body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse.

One at a Time - Light fireworks one at a time, then move back to a safe distance quickly.

Have Water Handy! – Have a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to prevent a possible fire. Always remember to douse discharged fireworks with water once they have completely burned before throwing the fireworks away to prevent a trash fire.

Adult Supervision - A responsible adult should always closely supervise all fireworks activities. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Clean it Up - Always clean up used fireworks when finished (make sure they are doused with water!).

Prevent Injury – Fireworks should never be carried in a pocket or be shot off in metal or glass containers. Fireworks should be used on a solid, flat level surface. Never use altered fireworks. Not only are they dangerous, they can also be illegal.

Sparklers - Sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees. Parents may not realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers.

It Didn’t Light - If a firework does not work, leave it alone. Do not try to relight it. Pour water on it.

Buying Fireworks – Purchase fireworks only from reliable outlets. Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper or packaging. This is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.

Remember that not everyone loves fireworks; be considerate of others when choosing to discharge them. Fireworks can disrupt sleeping people (shift workers), scare pets, and can be an issue for military veterans and others with PTSD.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says that fireworks, even when used properly, have the potential to cause fires and accidents.

If you have questions or would like more information, contact Great Falls Fire Rescue at 406-791-8070.

