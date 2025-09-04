GREAT FALLS — Dozens of dogs and cats rescued from a recent animal cruelty case in Cascade County are continuing their road to recovery at the Maclean-Cameron Adoption Center. The seizure of the pets was done by the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, which is helping to raise money to help with the medical care and rehabilitation of the dogs and cats.

Several years ago, the Sheriff's Office created the Sheriff's Legacy Foundation (website) to raise money that directly supports equipment, training, and other essentials not covered in the annual budget allotted to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

Quentin Shores reports - watch:

What is the Sheriff's Legacy Foundation?

Rescued animals getting ready for adoption in Great Falls - Madison Collier reports - watch: