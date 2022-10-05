Great Falls College-MSU is beginning the process of selecting a mascot, and is soliciting suggestions from the community.

Choosing a mascot is designed to "rally school spirit and build excitement around a campus culture," according to the school.

What should the mascot be for Great Falls College-MSU?

“This is open to anyone who would like to solicit an idea for the mascot,” said Stephanie Erdman, Dean of Great Falls College. “We are reaching out to our student body, alumni, staff and faculty and the general public for ideas. We want as many choices as we can get.”

Some of the things the mascot committee will take into consideration:



Easy to recognize, understand, and pronounce

Shows a sense of community

Elevates the image of the college

Works with our existing shield logo

Portrays the values of Great Falls College

Reflects central Montana identity

If you have an idea for a mascot, you can submit it on the school website by clicking here .

Submissions will be accepted throught October 17, and will then be evaluated by a committee. The top three choices will then be shared and put to a public vote from December 19 through December 30.

The "big reveal" for the new mascot is scheduled for January 24, 2023.



