What should the mascot be for Great Falls College-MSU?

Great Falls College-MSU is beginning the process of selecting a mascot, and is soliciting suggestions from the community.
Choosing a mascot is designed to "rally school spirit and build excitement around a campus culture," according to the school.
“This is open to anyone who would like to solicit an idea for the mascot,” said Stephanie Erdman, Dean of Great Falls College. “We are reaching out to our student body, alumni, staff and faculty and the general public for ideas. We want as many choices as we can get.”
Some of the things the mascot committee will take into consideration:
- Easy to recognize, understand, and pronounce
- Shows a sense of community
- Elevates the image of the college
- Works with our existing shield logo
- Portrays the values of Great Falls College
- Reflects central Montana identity
If you have an idea for a mascot, you can submit it on the school website by clicking here.
Submissions will be accepted throught October 17, and will then be evaluated by a committee. The top three choices will then be shared and put to a public vote from December 19 through December 30.
The "big reveal" for the new mascot is scheduled for January 24, 2023.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- PHOTOS: albino deer in Montana
- Dad charged with parental interference
- Identified: fugitive shot in Great Falls
- Two grizzly bears captured near Lolo
- CMR High School: better security
- WATCH:Buchanan-Ronning-Rosendale