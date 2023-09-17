Wheels Of Thunder celebrates seven years of roller-skating fun

GREAT FALLS — Wheels of Thunder Family Roller Skating celebrated seven years of operation with a costume themed party.

The skating arena had a line out the door for most of the event, easily reaching their 300-person capacity.

“I knew I was going to get a big turn out, but not this big,” Janine Hieb, owner of Wheels of Thunder said, “This is amazing. Thank you so much for coming on out!”

The party was filled with families of all ages and costumed guests, including Elsa from Frozen, Barbie, and Poppy and Branch from the Trolls movies. While many people might think roller skating is a thing of the past, Hieb is proving that it is just as fun as ever.

MTN News

“Skating used to be popular back in the 70s and 80s, and we have definitely brought it back due to people just wanting to experience things and make memories and have a lot of fun,” Hieb said.

Along with skating, guests of the party spent time playing in the arcade, eating at the concession stand, or collecting prizes from the raffles.

Through the seven years of operation, Wheels of Thunder has organized events for all ages.

“We can’t believe we’ve been open for seven years already. It’s been just amazing,” Hieb said, “Great Falls has been awesome. We’ve added an arcade over the last seven years so you can do skating, you can do arcade, we also have adult night that we do, we have a kids skate free program.”

Wheels of Thunder is open Thursday 4:00-8:00 P.M., Friday 4:00-9:00 P.M., Saturday 1:00-9:00 P.M., and Sunday 1:00-5:00 P.M.

Skate rental is $4 per session, and admission is $9 per two hours, $10.50 per three hours, $12.50 per four hours, and $14.50 for any longer.

Wheels Of Thunder is located at 1609 12th Avenue North; click here to visit the Facebook page.