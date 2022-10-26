Watch Now
Whittier Elementary School celebrates new playground

Posted at 5:58 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 20:02:21-04

GREAT FALLS — Whittier Elementary School hosted a ribbon cutting for its new playground on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Great Falls Public Schools received $200,000 from the city’s Community Development Block Grant for a new inclusive playground at Whittier Elementary School.

The playground project was eligible for CDBG funds under the "public facility and improvements" category.

GFPS contributed $30,000 to the playground project.

The project included removing existing dilapidated play structures, replacing pea gravel with a safe and accessible surface material creating a zero transition from asphalt to play surface, and the purchase and installation of new inclusive play equipment.

