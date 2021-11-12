Whittier students visit with military veterans in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Some students at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls got a better understanding on Friday of what it means to be a military veteran.

The students walked from their school to the nearby VA Center, and spent time getting to know veterans there.

“We just wanted to learn more about them and see their background stories and see what they've been through because we think it's a cool experience,” said sixth-grader Riley Fister. "Some people have been through World War II and I think that's really cool.”

The students also gave veterans thank-you cards made by fellow students.