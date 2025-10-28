GREAT FALLS — Everyone goes through change, whether on a personal or community level, and it is not always easy. As Great Falls experiences growth, locals are adjusting to a slew of new developments, opportunities, and unexpected routines.

According to Michael Cassidy, Director of the Addictions Unit at Green Apple Behavioral Health, the problem usually begins in the brain.

Why change feels difficult — and how Great Falls is learning to adapt

"Changing something is generally a learned behavior that we are changing," Cassidy stated. “Whether that's wake-up times or go-to-bed times — we learn those routines. It’s breaking our comfort zone.”

These "learned behaviors," he claims, are part of our brain's long-term programming, designed to keep us secure by relying on familiar patterns. However, when life throws a curveball, such as a new job, a different schedule, or even a relocation to a new area, those routines can become uncomfortable quickly.

"You learn what to expect from everybody on your team — even the layout of the building, your favorite parking spot," according to Cassidy. "When we switch it, we have to change and relearn all of that. Where do I park? How will people respond to me? Do I have to be on guard?”

While bad changes are easily identified as stressful, even positive changes, such as increased amenities or expansion, can be confusing. Over the last decade, the Great Falls neighborhood has undergone significant development, including the addition of new eateries, expanded housing options, and downtown revitalization efforts.

According to Kellie Pierce, Executive Director of the Business Improvement District, this momentum is fostering a greater feeling of community among local businesses.

"Over the last ten years, we've seen a lot of growth and expansion, revitalization efforts, and a lot of local money put back into our community," Mr. Pierce said. “There’s a lot of camaraderie. Businesses don’t look at each other as competition — they work together and help promote the new retail and restaurants. They want everybody to be a partner and work together.”

This teamwork is also making long-term residents more comfortable with change. Pierce cites the downtown mural program as a prime example, a project that was initially viewed with suspicion but eventually altered how people interact with the city.

"We started that seven years ago, and people were kind of hesitant about putting murals on historic buildings," she told me. "But as it unfolded, people are really walking around more, experiencing the art and the culture, and recognizing that this is really adding something to our community, not taking away from it."

Many people see the changes taking place in Great Falls as part of a bigger story, one in which change, which was previously unfamiliar, has become part of community identity.

