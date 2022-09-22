Why is there a barge on the river in Great Falls?

The City of Great Falls said in a news release that it has a contract with TD&H Engineering, Inc., for a geotechnical investigation across the Missouri River.

The construction activity will consist of loading and unloading of barges along River Drive North at the pullout just west of the intersection of 6th Street North and River Drive North.

The contractor will be working in this area through September 28th 2022. During the construction period this section of the River Drive North and 6th Street North will be temporarily closed.

The contractor will provide flaggers and barricades in the area of construction.

For more information about the Lift Station #1 Repairs and Supplemental Force Main project, contact Russell Brewer, Senior Engineer, at 406-771-1258.



TRENDING ARTICLES

