Why was there increased police presence at Great Falls High School?

GREAT FALLS — Several people noticed an increased police presence at Great Falls High School on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The Great Falls Police Department said on Friday afternoon that it was due to a possible threat against a student involving a firearm made by a fellow student on Thursday.

The GFPD said in a news release that the "initial threat was not clear" about who was involved, or the location of the possible threat.

The School Resource Officer, the GFPD, and Great Falls Public Schools officials began investigating immediately and continued into Thursday evening.

The news release says that GFPD and GFPS personnel were "thoroughly and without doubt" able to determine that the threat was completely unfounded, noting that the supposed threat stemmed from a previous disturbance between two students, and no threats involving a firearm were substantiated.

Even though the initial complaint was determined to be unfounded, the SRO requested additional uniformed police officers at Great Falls High School on Friday.

The GFPD and GFPS asked that parents, students, and community members get information directly from factual sources - such as their respective organizations and trusted news outlets - noting that they will always notify parents and students if there are credible and immediate threats.

They also cautioned that people should not rely solely on social media posts for information.

