Widespread power outage hits Great Falls

(UPDATE) NorthWestern Energy says power was restored at about 12:35 p.m.

(1st REPORT) A power outage is affecting thousands of people in Cascade County on Monday, March 10, 2025.

The outage appears to centered along 10th Avenue South on the east side of Great Falls, and is affecting at least 3,300 customers as of 11:30 a.m., according to the NorthWestern Energy outage map.

A customer can be a residence, apartment complex, or a business, meaning that thousands of people are affected by this outage.

NorthWestern Energy says that crews are working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

There is no word yet on when power will be restored.

At this point, there is no word from NorthWestern Energy on the suspected cause of the outage.

We will update you if we get more information.

