Winner of new truck announced at cross-town game

The winner of a new Toyota pickup truck was announced at the cross-town football game in Great Falls on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Crosstown bragging rights were on the line at Friday night’s football matchup between the Bison and Rustlers. But that’s not all - one lucky supporter of Great Falls Public Schools won a new pickup truck, courtesy of City Toyota.

The winner was announced as Tammy Dues.

The drawing was the culmination of the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation’s hallmark fundraiser.

"All of the money stays here," said Great Falls Public Schools Foundation director Stephanie Schnider. "Almost everyone is impacted by the work that's done in collaboration with the funds that are raised for this."

Over the last 10 years through the raffle, the foundation has raised more than $1.1 million dollars for continuing education for teachers, student scholarships, and building enhancements.

Schnider says City Toyota's contribution has topped a quarter million dollars.

Not only does the foundation benefit, but its also a win for school groups and organizations that sell tickets.

"For every ticket that a school group sells, the tickets are ten dollars, they get to keep six dollars for whatever fund-raising efforts they have," said Schnider. "Four dollars is returned back to the foundation, and those four dollars go back to our grant program for teachers in the district."

The runner-up received a $1,000 gift certificate from North 40 Outfitters.