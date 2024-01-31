Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will host Winter Film Festival

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is bringing the “Voices of The Forest” to life with this year's Winter Film Festival throughout the month of February.

Duane Buchi, director of the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, said they have done this film festival every year to give the community a break from sitting in their homes.

Buchi said: “We are about managing public land and caring for people,” said Buchi. “We're in a great community of Great Falls, Montana. We do have wonderful community supporters.”

Because of the supportive community of Great Falls, the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center has thrived over the last several years and plans to continue that growth.

“We did this for the first time last year where we went fee-free for January and February and just said, thank you, public, thank you community for being who you are and we have the best visitation that we've had here since 2007,” said Buchi said.

“We have done a winter film festival every year and sometimes it's been with a Lewis and Clark flair. One time we did one on films that were shot in Montana, produced in Montana, like ‘A River Runs Through It’, that was one of them.”

The free films will be showing every Thursday afternoon at 3:30pm. The schedule is as follows:



February 1: “Showdown at Grizzly River”

February 8: “The Salmon Forest”

February 15: “Fox Tales”

February 22: “What Plants Talk About”

February 29: “Walking with Giants: The Grizzlies of Siberia”

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is at 4201 Giant Springs Road. For more information about each of the films, click here.

