Winter RiverFest benefits the Missouri and Sun Rivers

GREAT FALLS — The Sun River Watershed Group hosted the third annual Winter RiverFest on Saturday at The Newberry in downtown Great Falls. The goal of this event is to raise money to benefit the Missouri River and the Sun River.



“Proceeds from the event benefit the Sun River Watershed Group and the Missouri River Fishers, 406 chapter, Trout Unlimited, so we are working to celebrate [and] to restore and protect the Sun and Missouri rivers,” said Tracy Wendt, director of the Sun River Watershed Group.

The main sponsors for the Winter RiverFest are Halftime Sports Bar and North 40, as well as several other sponsors and donors who contributed to the event.

Some things the proceeds will benefit are: “Water quality, water reliability, weed control, fish and wildlife habitat in the Sun River, and also trout habitat conservation and education through fly fishing,” Wendt said.

The Sun River Watershed Group, as well as the Missouri River Flyfishers, are thankful for the community of Great Falls and all of the constant support for their cause.

Wendt said, “Just gosh, thanks everyone, for coming, for donating art, for donating prizes, for being sponsors, and The Newberry staff has been amazing.”

