Woman on 'sovereignty walk' passes through Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — On July 4th, 2023, Rena Tall Cree started walking from the U.S.-Canada border to the Black Hills of South Dakota. The journey was expected to take about a month.

This is not the first time she's made a walk like this, though - and it's part of her effort to spread an important message about sovereignty.

"It's for sovereignty, the intent of treaties, and of course life, love, and healing," said Tall Cree. "I just want to remind my people, and also the settlers, about sovereignty. Because there was sovereignty at the beginning, right? My people were sovereign before the settlers came in...It's our way of life, basically."

She wants treaties between tribes and government to be readdressed.



"They haven't been readdressed ever," said Tall Cree.

She has done similar walks for nine years, including some for sovereignty.

MTN News

On this particular walk, she and her son were taking turns walking while the other followed along in a car for safety.

"For sovereignty, this will be the fourth year and my last," Tall Cree said. "It's always a struggle for the first nine days. This is the tenth day, so hopefully everything will be a little easier from here."

Her goal is to reach Bear Butte in the Black Hills one day before the next full moon on August 1st.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter