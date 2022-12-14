Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Work continues on creating Touro medical school in Great Falls

Work continues on creating a medical school in Great Falls
Rendering of proposed Touro medical school in Great Falls
Touro Medical School and Apartments location
Posted at 2:26 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 16:39:34-05

GREAT FALLS — Progress continues on creating the Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Great Falls.

The school is being built near the corner of 26th Street South and 18th Avenue, close to Benefis Health and Great Falls Central Catholic High School.

Touro plans to accept 125 students each year. The first classes are scheduled to begin in July 2023.

A 216-unit apartment complex is also being built nearby to help with student housing.

Work is also underway for a medical school in Billings; click here for details.

TRENDING

Ground-breaking ceremony held for medical school in Great Falls

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App