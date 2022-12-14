Work continues on creating Touro medical school in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Progress continues on creating the Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Great Falls.

The school is being built near the corner of 26th Street South and 18th Avenue, close to Benefis Health and Great Falls Central Catholic High School.

Touro plans to accept 125 students each year. The first classes are scheduled to begin in July 2023.

A 216-unit apartment complex is also being built nearby to help with student housing.

Work is also underway for a medical school in Billings; click here for details .



