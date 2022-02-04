Work continues on The Wild Hare in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Construction is continuing at The Wild Hare in downtown Great Falls; the new bar and lounge is in the space formerly occupied by The Lobby Bar and Maria's Restaurant at 518 Central Avenue.

The venue will feature a sports bar, casino, tequila tasting room, liquor store, and restaurant.

The downstairs area - called The Night Owl - will be a Prohibition-style speakeasy lounge with higher-end drinks and karaoke rooms.

The Wild Hare got a publicity boost several weeks ago when "The Tipsy Bartender" visited Great Falls and got a tour of the still-in-progress business, sharing his video with his more than 32 million Facebook fans. Click here to watch the video. The Tipsy Bartender is believed to one of the co-owners of The Wild Hare, but we have not yet been able to confirm if that is true.

The owner says he expects The Wild Hare to open in March 2022.