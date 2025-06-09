Work league offered by Electric City Pickleball Club

GREAT FALLS — If you want to get out and about this summer, you should head over to the Great Falls pickleball courts, which will be hosting a summer work league for everyone in the Electric City.

Anne Schmidt, Secretary of the Electric City Pickleball Club said, “It is the fastest growing sport in the United States right now. And it's exploded, especially since Covid.”

Schmidt says that the sport is a great, fun way to stay physically active.

She said, “Anything that is recreational and anything that is physically active, I think people are searching for those kinds of opportunities.”

Dwane Sutphan had only been playing for about a year when he was asked to join the board: “I wanted to, you know, do my part to help promote pickleball in Great Falls.”

This summer, the Electric City Pickleball Club is offering a Great Falls work league.

Schmidt said, “Businesses or organizations in town, can get a group of 4 to 6 people together for the, this work league, and, they'll play, against other teams each week.”

The league offers a fun way to further unite businesses in the Electric City.

Sutphan said, “You're in a bit of a competition, but you're also meeting other players from other businesses or, or from around town.”

The club encourages everyone, regardless of skill, to stop by.

Sutphan said, “We welcome new players. We welcome players from out of town.”

Because even if you are not the best on the court, you’ll leave with new companionship.

Sutphan said, “Pickleball is, such a, social sport that, you know, that just promotes that too.”

You can learn more and stay up to date at the Electric City Pickleball Club Facebook Page, which includes this overview:

Welcome to our growing Pickleball group in Great Falls Montana. Outdoor play usually starts in June and ends in September.

The play is as follows as long as weather holds out:

Monday 9am-12pm

Wednesday 9am-12pm - Skills and Drills

Tuesdays & Thursdays 6:00pm-dusk Saturdays at 9am -12pm

All games are played at Jaycee Park: 225 23rd Ave NE