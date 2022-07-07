Workers wanted for the Montana State Fair

GREAT FALLS — The Montana State Fair in Great Falls is only a few weeks away and the hiring process for those 10 days is in full swing. The fair begins on Friday, July 29, and runs through Saturday, August 6. The fair theme this year is "Family, Friends, and Fun."

Food vendors as well as the fairgrounds are also hiring to fill up as much room as possible.

On average the fair brings more than 80,000 people to Montana ExpoPark, and employment is always an important factor. Last year like many places were feeling the pressures of finding employees. To get ahead of the stress, many places have already started recruiting.

The Great Thomas Carnival has been using Express Employment Professionals in order to fill their needs.

Brian McKinney from Express Employment Professionals said, “We are looking for about 30 associates and work various shifts on the fairgrounds in just a few weeks so we’re actively recruiting.”

Interviews will be happening now until the Fair so if you are looking to get some extra cash now may be the best time. If you are interested in applying with Express Employment Professionals call 406-761-3027.

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; commercial vendors; competitive exhibits for livestock, culinary arts, creative arts, and more; and of course "fair food."

Here are the concert acts scheduled to perform:



Mini Pop Kids on Saturday, July 30

The Beach Boys on Sunday, July 31

Skillet on Monday, August 1

Cheap Trick on Wednesday, August 3

Chase Rice on Friday, August 5

Dwight Yoakum on Saturday, August 6

Tickets are now on sale. Click here to visit the fair website.



TRENDING NOW

