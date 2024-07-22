Yard sign company debuts in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Sign Gypsies, a nationwide company that creates greeting signs for yards and other occasions, officially opened for business in Great Falls on Monday (July 22, 2024).

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was heled with the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Great Falls resident Karen Schaefer, the franchisee, started Sign Gypsies to deliver creative, customizable experiences to the community.

Schaefer said in a news release, “Sign Gypsies has over 800 locations nationwide and in Canada.”

Among the types of signs they create are birthdays, graduations, gender reveals, sporting events, and more.



“We’ve just been playing around with signs, learning how to make them fun and colorful, and so now we’re just ready to explode into Cascade County,” Schaefer said.

For more information or to place an order, click here to visit the website.

