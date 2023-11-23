Yoga fundraiser helps GFPS food pantries

Habit in Great Falls hosted a yoga class called Gratitude Flow at the University of Providence on Thursday, November 23, to support food pantries across the Great Falls Public Schools district.

Habit asked that attendees donate what would be the cost of the yoga lesson to the GFPS Foundation to help feed students in need.

Nicole Frieling, the Habit owner and yoga instructor says that this is the second year the event has been conducted: “Last year we held the Gratitude Flow at the Mac/Habit building but we quickly ran out of room. This year, we partnered with the University of Providence for more space and to not turn anyone away.”

She added, “This was a really good opportunity for us to think about what populations of people could we provide for in that way. And the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, they function off of donations. And last year alone, $60,000 worth of those donation funds went to stocking our public school food pantries. So it is a tremendous need here in our community.”