Young girl involved in a "medical incident" at Electric City Water Park

A young girl was involved in a "medical incident" at the Electric City Water Park on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, according to a news release from the City of Great Falls.

It happened at about 4:46 p.m. City staff and medical personnel at the scene provided first aid.

Great Falls Emergency Services and Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to the incident.

The person was taken via ambulance for medical care.

The nature of the incident, and the current condition of the young woman, have not been released.

The news release states that "the City is unable to provide or confirm reports regarding her condition."

We have received unconfirmed reports that the girl was later airlifted to a medical facility outside of Great Falls.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

No other details have been released. We will update you if we get more information.

