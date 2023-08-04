Young woman opens new dance studio in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — At only 19 years old, Avery Allen is opening Below Zero Dance Studio in the old Access Fitness building.

Allen has been dancing for has long as she can remember, earning two national titles in Texas and an overall category title here in Montana.

Opening a studio has been her dream since she was a little kid.

“Its been my dream since I was like 10,” Allen said, “and I always said to myself, ‘I’m gonna open a studio one day’, and then it finally came about where I was able to”.

Helping her open the studio is her mother, Stacy Fontanez, who was on board since the beginning.

“I said ‘Let's do it’”, Fontanez said,”…and as soon as I got back we all got together, [we] started making plans, and here we are”.

The studio will hold classes for all ages three and up. There will also be four competition teams for ages 10-18.

MTN News

Allen’s goal is to create a welcoming environment for everyone of all ages, even if you have no background in dance at all.

“Let’s come up with a place where kids can come and feel welcome,” said Ericka Myers, a friend and business partner to Allen and Fontanez, “It’s hard to find a place where they feel they belong, and that’s what we wanted to create”.

The youth classes currently offered are in hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, and pom/kick. There are also mini classes for young children and adult after-hour classes in a burlesque style.

The studio is also available for bachelorette dance lessons.

Registration and studio info can be found on their website, or you can call 432-413-7255.

It is located at 715 13th Avenue South.

Tryouts for competition teams is August 7-9 for ages 10-18, and the grand opening is August 18th 6-8pm, where you can come meet the team, have some sweets, and register.



