Young Women's Empowerment Day celebrated at the Peak

Friday, March 8, 2024, is International Women’s Day. To celebrate and empower women, Peak Health & Wellness in Great Falls (1800 Benefis Court) is hosting a ‘Young Women’s Empowerment Day.’

Misha John, administrative assistant and marketing coordinator at the Peak, said it’s also an opportunity for women to remember why it’s important to take care of and love their bodies.

“It’s good to set some fitness goals for yourself and set health goals for yourself because you're only given one body, and so you have to take care of it,” said John.



International Women’s Day is a time for women to remember our strengths and feel appreciated and supported while also lifting other women up.

“With the girls that are young, it’s giving them more confidence to come in and to learn how to do things correctly, how to empower themselves to lift, take care of their bodies, how to do it in a healthy way,” said Katy Swanson, member specialist at the Peak.

Women are often intimidated by going to the gym and can feel out of place at times, but it’s important to prioritize health, both mental and physical.

“The gym can be a very intimidating place [and] it's really easy to feel like all eyes are on you, whether you're here or anywhere else in the world,” said John. “One thing I’ll say to people is when you're at the gym, most likely people have the same mindset, they're focused on their own goals and what they're up to, so you don't have to worry about everyone being worried about what you're doing or if what you're doing is wrong.”

John also said, “It's important to get out of your comfort zone, you know, that's something that's just good for us to do as humans, do something new.”

The event on Friday is for young women between the ages of 11 and 17, but family and friends are also welcome. Anyone under the age of 18, and not currently a member, will need a parent to sign the waiver and anyone under the age of 14 will need a parent participating with them as well.

