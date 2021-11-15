YWCA hosts pictures with the Grinch

GREAT FALLS — While it’s not quite Thanksgiving yet, some Great Falls residents are already getting in the holiday spirit by taking a trip to Whoville and visiting a well-known resident.

The YWCA is preparing for the holiday season with their very own Grinch, who has spent a few evenings with kids the last few weeks watching movies, coloring with them, and taking pictures with them.

Each picture costs a donation and the money is going toward their Mercy House program, which helps women and children escape violent relationships.

The YWCA hopes to raise about $3,000 from this event and they aren’t done yet.

Director Sandi Filipowicz says the event couldn’t be held last year but having it back has been wonderful for the YWCA and the people that have come to Whoville this year.

“It gives us extra funding to help people but it’s also just a joyous event for the kids and families. They have really had fun with it,” Filipowicz said.

The event has been in Times Square, but the Grinch will be making an appearance at the Christmas Stroll on December 3rd. Pictures will cost a donation to the Mercy Home or a goods donation.