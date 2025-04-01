Coming up: Hazardous Waste Collection Event

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls Public Works Department is giving residents a chance to safely dispose of hazardous household waste at an upcoming collection event.

Montana’s waterways are a vital part of the state’s ecosystem, but improper disposal of household chemicals can pose a serious threat to the environment.

WATCH:

Preview: Hazardous household waste collection in Great Falls

Providing a Safe Disposal Option

"The intent of it is to offer an opportunity for folks that are either doing some spring cleaning or if they have some stuff around their garage that they'd like to get rid of that can be tricky to dispose of, like old gasoline, used motor oil, or paint," said Nate Vesich, Environmental Division Manager for the City of Great Falls.

This free event is made possible through utility rate charges and has become a regular service for residents.

"It started out when we first did it just once per year. But we had a pretty high demand, so we are trying to spread that out and do it twice a year now," Vesich explained.

What Can and Cannot Be Accepted?

Residents can drop off various hazardous waste materials, but there are some restrictions.

✅ Accepted:

Old gasoline

Used motor oil

Oil-based paints

❌ Not Accepted:



Latex-based paints (can be disposed of at the landfill once dried)

Mercury

Commercial or business waste

"There'll be staff down there to screen materials. Some stuff we won’t be able to take, like latex-based paint, which can actually go to the landfill as long as it's not in liquid form," Vesich added.

Event Details

📅 Saturday, April 12th

🕘 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

📍 Corner of First Street South & Third Avenue South, Great Falls

The event is strictly for residential waste—no commercial or business-related hazardous materials will be accepted.

Protecting Montana’s Natural Environment

At its core, the event is about keeping hazardous materials out of the environment.

"We’re putting this on to provide a service for the community and allow them to safely get rid of these things. But the ultimate goal is to make sure none of this stuff ends up going down the drain," Vesich emphasized.

For residents looking to clean up while keeping Montana’s environment safe, this event offers a responsible and convenient disposal option.