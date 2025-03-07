Greenhouses prepare for Spring as gardeners get the itch to plant

GREAT FALLS — While winter still lingers, spring is just around the corner, and that means greenhouses are getting to work. As temperatures begin to rise, garden enthusiasts are eager to start planting—but experts caution that Montana’s growing season requires careful timing and preparation.

Preparing for Spring planting

Seedlings Take Root

At Bundi Gardens in Great Falls, co-owner and manager Shannon Bundi is busy starting seedlings for the season ahead.

“These are what we call flats,” Bundi explained, pointing to trays filled with young plants. “Each one of these has several plants in it. We are currently starting our seedlings—just today, I was doing some tomatoes, peppers, and parsley.”

While the official start of spring is March 20th, Montana gardeners know that the last freeze can come much later.

“Our last average frost date is May 15th,” Bundi said. “That means, on average, that's usually about the last time that we get a snow.”

Watering Done Right

One of the biggest challenges for new and experienced gardeners alike is watering properly.

“We need to water thoroughly and then wait until it’s dry,” Bundi advised. “This is true for all houseplants, herbs, and your garden.”

She warns that overwatering can lead to fungus, algae growth, and root rot—especially for potted plants like citrus or avocado trees. Ensuring proper drainage is key to healthy plants.

Greenhouse Tips for Home Gardeners

Greenhouses have high-tech heating systems, but Bundi says home gardeners can achieve similar results without breaking the bank.

“You don’t really need something expensive,” she said. “You just need a table lamp and a daylight bulb.”

At Bundi Gardens, seedlings are kept warm using heated benches with a hot water system, maintaining a consistent 55 to 60 degrees—even at night.

“For home growers, most garden centers sell affordable roll-up heating mats that work well,” Bundi added.

Choosing the Right Plants for Montana

Since Montana has a short growing season, Bundi recommends checking with a local agricultural extension office to ensure plants are suited for the region.

“For anything that has a longer growing season—such as a habanero pepper, which takes 90 days from flower to fruit—you want to start that earlier,” Bundi advised.

With a little planning and the right techniques, gardeners can set themselves up for a successful growing season—even if winter isn’t quite over yet.

