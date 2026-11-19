SUN RIVER, Mont. — People who depend on hemp products for anxiety and inflammation may be able to sleep easier if newly proposed legislation makes its way through Congress.

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Hemp Guardrails Act introduced in Senate

Big Sky Scientific is one of the largest hemp processors in the U.S., and thanks to the introduction of the bipartisan Hemp Guardrails Act, they and other processors have reason for optimism.

The bill, introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D), Minnesota and Tim Sheehy (R), Montana, is welcome news for people who depend on hemp. The Hemp Guardrails Act would establish a comprehensive federal regulatory framework for hemp-derived consumer products.

Big Sky Scientific CEO Pat Farrell is in Washington, D.C., this week. He said this is the regulation they've been seeking since the beginning of the industry.

"This is the outline for a regulatory structure that protects children and protects consumers while still making it available for veterans, elderly and all the different types of users out there, or protecting farmers and businesses like ourselves," Farrell said.

Hemp products containing less than 0.3% THC by dry weight were legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill. But legislation signed last year would have dramatically lowered the legal amount of allowable THC. The Senate voted to delay a November ban, which paved the way for Tuesday's legislation.

Among the provisions are the prohibition of the sale, possession and consumption of consumable hemp products by people under the age of 21. It bans so-called gas station weed by prohibiting raw floral hemp material, smokable hemp flower and hemp pre-rolls intended for inhalation.

The bill prohibits misleading or copycat marketing, bans dangerous cannabinoids and synthetics and protects farmers by requiring hemp products to be cultivated, processed, finished and packaged in the United States. It also preserves states' authority to enact stricter hemp regulations.

In a press release, Sheehy said, "We're taking a commonsense approach to this issue. Our bill will put every bad actor in the hemp space out of business and keep intoxicating products out of the hands of children. It will also stop Congress from turning the farmers, veterans and cancer patients who rely on these products into criminals overnight."

From gummies to tinctures to beverages, floral hemp products are used to help with sleep, anxiety and inflammation. In September, Sheehy took to social media to tout the need for a regulatory framework.

"Our veterans, the seniors, for too long have been pushed to use opioids and alcohol for pain management. And hemp-derived beverages have provided a very healthy and easily accessible alternative," Sheehy said.

Supporters of the Hemp Guardrails Act are up against a legislative clock. The next phase of the federal hemp ban is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 11.

