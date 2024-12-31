As the end of the year approaches, so does the end of many nonprofit organizations’ fiscal years. It’s also an end to their yearly fundraising efforts.

How does end-of-year giving benefit nonprofit organizations?

“Every nonprofit runs on a different fiscal year. Some nonprofits will run January to January, others will run July to July, there's even some that run September to September. Each nonprofit board decides when that's going to work best for them,” explained Dean Jardee, development director for United Way of Cascade County.

Nonprofits often plan their budgets with the expectation that end-of-year fundraising will cover essential programs and operational costs.

United Way’s goal is to improve the education, financial stability and health of Cascade County. They do this through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations.

“We currently grant out funds to 30 different nonprofits, but we work with other nonprofits in the community as well,” said Jardee. “We just really work to unite nonprofits so that they could try to maximize the things that they do with their funds that they get from their donors throughout the community.”

United Way relies on funds raised through campaigns at more than 100 local employers. Contributions ranging from $1,000 to $150,000 all goes into their annual budget goals.



Year-end giving is also a way for people to support worthy causes, while also lowering tax burdens through charitable deductions.

“Cascade County is so generous, and we have so many donors that split their money amongst nonprofits. One of the big things that we have going for us at United Way is we're able to do business workplace campaigns,” said Jardee.

These workplace campaigns allow employees to donate a portion of their paycheck to United Way. This year, more than 1,600 people donated through their employment.

They also have their annual grant funding campaign with the goal of bringing in over $1 million in donations, to be distributed to various nonprofit organizations.

Jardee added, “We run our campaign from September to January and we try to do a big reveal at the end of January to show the community how they've worked together to unite their gifts to support United Way and other nonprofits.”

While the fiscal year of each nonprofit organization may vary, donations are accepted throughout the entirety of the year.

The end of United Way’s annual campaign is coming to an end soon. To donate, click here.