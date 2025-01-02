GREAT FALLS — Since November 1st in Cascade County, there have been six home fires resulting in 23 people receiving aid from the American. This is up from the same period last year, which had only one fire and four people receiving aid.

How the Red Cross helps people get back on their feet

However, the Red Cross financial aid is usually not the end of the story.

The Red Cross works with businesses and partners to help people get back on their feet after a crisis. They also try to help immediate needs, such as medications, food, and clothes within a few hours of the disaster.

The Red Cross stays involved with individuals throughout the recovery process, even if financial assistance runs out.

Keeley Van Middendorp, Communications Manager for the American Red Cross in Montana, said, “We couldn't do any of this without our sponsors. Every dollar donated that we get, $0.90 of that is sent to our disaster relief efforts. So we're not a government organization, we're 100% charity, and rely really on our donors.”



The Red Cross urges people to stay fire aware this winter. They can do this by checking their smoke alarms, keeping heating sources three feet away from flammable objects, keeping an eye on what you fry, and not overloading power strips.

The Red Cross also supports veterans, teaches schools about fire safety, and provides biomedical services for those who need it.

If you need support from the Red Cross you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or click here to visit the website.