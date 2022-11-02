How to cope with election anxiety

GREAT FALLS — If the election cycle has you feeling anxiety or stressed out, you’re probably not alone but there are some things you can do to help.

Julie Trosper is a licensed clinical professional counselor with Alluvion Health in Great Falls.

She said watch what you say to yourself because how you think determines how you feel.

For example, instead of saying “I can’t stand it if a certain candidate is elected or if a certain issue passes or fails,” say something like “I don’t agree with that but I’ll figure out how to live with it.”

She also recommends trying to control your breathing when you’re feeling emotional about the election.

"Take a deep breath in. Six slow breaths slow our heart rate down, lengthen our brain waves, and it will help us feel calmer,” said Trosper, demonstrating taking a deep breath in and then exhaling slowly.

If you are waking up at night and your mind is racing or you are having suicidal thoughts, she said you may need to seek help from a counselor or other mental health resource.

You can find information about Alluvion’s behavioral health services by clicking here .

If you’re having suicidal thoughts, call 988 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

