How to watch KRTV, MTN, and associated channels

Here are the options for watching KRTV, MTN, and associated channels in our viewing area.

OVER THE AIR (ANTENNA)

KRTV and CBS: 3.1

MTN: 3.2

Grit: 3.3

ION: 3.4

Laff: 3.5

HSN: 3.6

KTGF and NBC: 50.1

Cozi: 50.2

CourtTV: 50.3

ION Mystery: 50.4

Scripps News: 50.5

QVC: 50.6

SPECTRUM CABLE

KRTV and CBS: 511 (and 11)

KTGF and NBC: 506 (and 6)

Grit: 296

DIRECTV

KRTV: 3

KTGF: 50

MTN: 4

Cozi: 80

Grit: 81

DISH NETWORK

KRTV: 8851

KTGF: 8852

Grit: 217

Laff: 237

STREAMING

In addition to watching on TV, KRTV and MTN News can be found across many popular streaming devices: Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Whether you want to watch live news, take a look at recent stories from across Montana, get the latest weather updates, check national news - it’s all just a few clicks away on your television with one of these streaming devices.

Here's how to watch KRTV content on a streaming device:

Roku

Turn on your Roku device – in the left-hand toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for ‘KRTV’ Click on ‘KRTV News’ in the search results and then select the option to ‘Add Channel’ Once added, the KRTV app will be shown on the home screen of your Roku device and is ready to watch

Apple TV

Turn on your Apple TV device – on the home screen, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for ‘KRTV’ Under search results, scroll down to ‘Apps’ and click on ‘KRTV News’ in the search results. This will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Get’ option and the app will be loaded on to your Apple TV Once added, the KRTV app will be shown on the home screen of your Apple TV device and is ready to watch

Amazon Fire TV/Stick

Turn on your Amazon Fire device – in the top toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option Search for ‘KRTV’, and click on the ‘KRTV’ logo This will bring up a screen with the KRTV News app shown listed under ‘Apps & Games’. Click on the KRTV logo, and this will bring up a screen with more information about the app Click on the ‘Download’ option, and the app will be loaded to your Amazon Fire device Once added, the KRTV News app will appear on the Amazon Fire home screen under ‘Recent’ and ‘Your Apps & Channels'

Android TV