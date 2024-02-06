How to watch KRTV, MTN, and associated channels

Here are the options for watching KRTV, MTN, and associated channels in our viewing area.
OVER THE AIR (ANTENNA)
KRTV and CBS: 3.1
MTN: 3.2
Grit: 3.3
ION: 3.4
Laff: 3.5
HSN: 3.6
KTGF and NBC: 50.1
Cozi: 50.2
CourtTV: 50.3
ION Mystery: 50.4
Scripps News: 50.5
QVC: 50.6
SPECTRUM CABLE
KRTV and CBS: 511 (and 11)
KTGF and NBC: 506 (and 6)
Grit: 296
DIRECTV
KRTV: 3
KTGF: 50
MTN: 4
Cozi: 80
Grit: 81
DISH NETWORK
KRTV: 8851
KTGF: 8852
Grit: 217
Laff: 237
STREAMING
In addition to watching on TV, KRTV and MTN News can be found across many popular streaming devices: Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV. Whether you want to watch live news, take a look at recent stories from across Montana, get the latest weather updates, check national news - it’s all just a few clicks away on your television with one of these streaming devices.
Here's how to watch KRTV content on a streaming device:
Roku
- Turn on your Roku device – in the left-hand toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option
- Search for ‘KRTV’
- Click on ‘KRTV News’ in the search results and then select the option to ‘Add Channel’
- Once added, the KRTV app will be shown on the home screen of your Roku device and is ready to watch
Apple TV
- Turn on your Apple TV device – on the home screen, go to the ‘Search’ option
- Search for ‘KRTV’
- Under search results, scroll down to ‘Apps’ and click on ‘KRTV News’ in the search results. This will bring up a screen with more information about the app
- Click on the ‘Get’ option and the app will be loaded on to your Apple TV
- Once added, the KRTV app will be shown on the home screen of your Apple TV device and is ready to watch
Amazon Fire TV/Stick
- Turn on your Amazon Fire device – in the top toolbar, go to the ‘Search’ option
- Search for ‘KRTV’, and click on the ‘KRTV’ logo
- This will bring up a screen with the KRTV News app shown listed under ‘Apps & Games’. Click on the KRTV logo, and this will bring up a screen with more information about the app
- Click on the ‘Download’ option, and the app will be loaded to your Amazon Fire device
- Once added, the KRTV News app will appear on the Amazon Fire home screen under ‘Recent’ and ‘Your Apps & Channels'
Android TV
- From the Android TV Home screen, scroll down to the "Apps" row
- Select the Google Play Store app
- Browse or search for ‘KRTV’ by typing your search, scrolling to the right at the top of the screen to select input. Or, speak your search by scrolling to the top of the screen to select the Microphone
- Select the ‘KRTV News’ app and click ‘Install’