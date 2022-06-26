Hundreds march on Montana Capitol opposing Roe v. Wade overturn

HELENA — Hundreds of people marched on the Capitol in Helena on Sunday, June 26, 2022, following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal on Friday of the Roe v. Wade case – eliminating a nationwide guarantee of abortion rights.

March for Montana Reproductive Rights event organizer Reilly Neill said the rally was a call to action.

After the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked in May, the grassroots group sent out an immediate response kit, which included instructions for people to be prepared to march the Sunday after Roe vs. Wade was overturned.

Attendees that MTN talked with described the decision as a "huge step back" for women's rights in America.

They shared worries that women in states where abortion is now illegal will turn to unsafe and potentially life-threatening methods to terminate a pregnancy.