Independence Day celebrations: Great Falls, Black Eagle, Sun Prairie

There are several events planned in Great Falls, Black Eagle, and Sun Prairie to celebrate Independence Day, which falls on Monday this year.

GREAT FALLS

The annual Independence Day parade in downtown Great Falls will be on Monday, July 4. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and the route runs from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, north to Central Avenue, and then heads west to Park Drive and disbands in Margaret Park (north of the Civic Center). Do not park vehicles along the parade route. There are several parking facilities available within walking distance of the parade. For more information about the parade, contact Lola Galloway at 406-750-4721 or Terry Bailey at 406-799-1091.

Live music will begin immediately after the parade with the " 4th of July Hootenanny with Colt Ford " on Central Avenue between 4th Street and 6th Street. Admission to the 4th of July Hootenanny is free for all ages.

The community fireworks display will begin on Monday at about 10:15 p.m. The best viewing of the community fireworks display will be at Elk's-Riverside Park (River Drive North between Central Avenue and 6th Street) from West Bank Park. West Bank Park will be closed all day for the pyrotechnics to set up the display. Parking is available at Gibson Park.

BLACK EAGLE

Black Eagle will also host an Independence Day parade. Staging will begin at 4pm at the Black Eagle Country Club. The parade will start 5 p.m. and head east toward the Black Eagle Community Center on Smelter Avenue. Applications to participate in the parade groups cars or floats can be picked up at the Black Eagle Community Center.

The Black Eagle Community Center had planned to host a live band and fireworks, but on Tuesday, June 28, sent this update to their schedule: "We will not be doing our annual fireworks show this year or music as costs were not feasible with the plumbing issues we have had."

SUN PRAIRIE

Sun Prairie will host a parade and corn hole tournament on Monday. The corn hole tournament begins at 4 p.m. Registration to compete is $10 per team; registration begins at 3:30 p.m. Proceeds will help Sun Prairie Park improvement efforts. The tournament will be at the basketball court on Grant Drive. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at the fire station. Click here for the event page on Facebook.

