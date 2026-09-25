Jordan's Pumpkins for a Cause returns this Saturday with free pumpkins, hayrides and community giving

VAUGHN, Mont. — The 12th annual Jordan's Pumpkins for a Cause event returns Saturday, Sept. 26, at a farm northwest of Vaughn, offering free pumpkins, popcorn and hayrides while raising money for a local nonprofit.

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Jordan's Pumpkins for a Cause returns Sept. 26

The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at 87 Meridian Lane. Visitors can pick up free pumpkins and popcorn and enjoy hayrides, and donations will go entirely to Kairos Youth Services.

Phil Schroeder, who organizes the event with his son Jordan, said the day is a way for their family to give back.

"This is an opportunity for us as a family to say thank you for how the community has supported Jordan," Phil Schroeder said.

"100% will go to Kairos Youth Services," Phil Schroeder said.

Kairos Youth Services Executive Director Amanda Scott said the organization has served the community since the early 1980s. Kairos supports at-risk youth through the operation of a group home and participation in the Montana Chafee Foster Care Independence Program.

"Kairos has been in the community for a really long time. And yet, a number of people are very surprised that Kairos even exists," Scott said.

Youth served by Kairos have helped with the fundraiser before and will be on hand again Saturday.

"Our boys will be there on Saturday helping doing everything as well. And so this is a chance for us to be part of a very wonderful and charitable organization," Scott said.

"They came out the other night and helped us harvest these," Phil Schroeder said.

Over the past 11 years, the event has generated more than $90,000 for worthy causes.

"Last year, it was the Cutting Fences Foundation, and they got, slightly over $22,000," Phil Schroeder said.

"The goal is to make money, but just to walk away and being able to partner with them and be part of this experience, I think is going to be amazing," Scott said.

Phil Schroeder said five hayride wagons will be in operation and Air Force friends from around the country will be on hand to volunteer. Jordan Schroeder said he is excited to drive a tractor to pull a hayride.

"We plan on running with five hayride wagons and, lots of popcorn. And we're looking forward to a beautiful day," Phil Schroeder said.

