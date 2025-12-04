Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRTV 5:30 News for Wednesday, December 3, 2025

GREAT FALLS — Top news on the 5:30pm newscast - watch the video:

KRTV 5:30 News for Wednesday, December 3, 2025

The Great Falls City Commission voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve a new manufactured home community - click here for details.

Cascade County leaders spent much of Wednesday’s Board of Health meeting examining the department’s finances and weighing potential changes to programs - click here to read more.

As the holiday season approaches, the Salvation Army of Great Falls is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year - click here for details.

The Great Falls Public Library kicked off its 36th Annual Children's Book-A-Thon with a special premiere, featuring the creativity of Great Falls High School students - click here to read more.

Fentanyl overdoses trending down as carfentanil becomes more common in Montana - click here for details.

