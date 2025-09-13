Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRTV 5:30pm News (Friday, September 12, 2025)

GREAT FALLS — Tim McGonigal presents the top news on KRTV for Friday, September 12, 2025.

  • Airmen 'Ruck For Life' for Suicide Prevention Month
  • MSU-N professor's post about Charlie Kirk's death spark controversy
  • Hundreds attend memorial for Charlie Kirk at Montana Capitol
  • Fort Benton landmark "Mandan" has been fully restored
  • Paris Gibson Square set for "Arts On Fire" festival
  • Explore the River's Edge Trail through selfies and sculptures
