Watch the top news and weather report from the 5:30pm newscast on KRTV:

KRTV 5:30pm News - July 16, 2025

On Tuesday, July 15, the City-County Health Department (CCHD) in Great Falls was notified of Cascade County’s first measles case. Click here for more details.

In some of Montana’s smallest school districts, community members have put the blame for enrollment challenges on a new state law that took effect last year – but that may be only part of the story. In 2023, the Montana Legislature passed House Bill 203, which made it easier for families living in one school district to have their students attend public school in another district. Supporters said it was a way to increase educational choice, but some opponents said it put small districts at a big disadvantage. Click here to read the full story.

Every summer, the Great Falls Turf Club brings in jockeys and horses from across the region for three weekends of racing, giving fans a chance to place their bets and cheer on their favorites. But before the roar of the crowd and the thunder of hooves on the track, the day at the ExpoPark starts before sunrise. Behind every racehorse is a team of dedicated trainers, owners, and volunteers, all working long hours to bring live horse racing to Great Falls. Click here to read more.

A Great Falls teacher aide, track coach and mom is adding TV chef to her resume as she competes on PBS's "The Great American Recipe." Brie Jamieson is one of eight home cooks competing on the newest season of the show. Click here for details.

